Big Freeze at Tanilba Bay raises $40,500 for FightMND

The Big Freeze at Tanilba Bay has struck a chord with the community with $40,500 or more than double the original target raised to help the fight against motor neurone disease.
It was a huge effort as last year, Coles Tanilba Bay raised $5700 for FightMND's Big Freeze 9 campaign and over the past four years the store has raised more than $18,000 for the cause.
On Sunday, 21 brave locals, including Coles team members from stores across the region as well as people from local businesses, slid into a freezing pool of ice at Henderson Park.
The Big Freeze ice slide has become synonymous with FightMND's fundraising efforts at the annual AFL football match between Melbourne and Collingwood.
The Big Freeze highlights the brave decade-long fight by former Melbourne coach Neale Daniher against motor neurone disease with Big Freeze beannies sold across Australia to help raise millions of dollars.
"It was incredible to see the support from the local community for our DIY Big Freeze event. The event was a huge success," Coles Tanilba Bay store manager Millisa Marsh said.
"Coles Tanilba Bay team members Gail Badger, Candice Matalone, Natalie Mansfield and local community member Keith Jones all did an incredible job ensuring the day went smoothly and we were able to surpass our fundraising target of $20,000.
"There's another four weeks of the FightMND campaign left in our store so I hope the community can continue to get behind this great cause by buying a Big Freeze Beanie or Sock."
