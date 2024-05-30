Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Big Freeze at Tanilba Bay raises $40,500 for FightMND

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 30 2024 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Big Freeze at Tanilba Bay has struck a chord with the community with $40,500 or more than double the original target raised to help the fight against motor neurone disease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.