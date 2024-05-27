Port Stephens Examiner
Birubi Point SLSC receives $110,000 grant to develop facilities

By Newsroom
Updated May 28 2024 - 8:50am, first published 8:23am
Members of the Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington. Picture supplied.
Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club has been successful in securing more than $110,000 from the NSW Government's Surf Club Facility Program.

