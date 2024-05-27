Birubi Point SLSC receives $110,000 grant to develop facilities

Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club has been successful in securing more than $110,000 from the NSW Government's Surf Club Facility Program.
The Birubi club was one of 32 clubs awarded grants to upgrade or restore facilities within their club under the program.
Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club was awarded $111,790 for the construction of a shade structure to protect patrolling members, nippers and families from harsh weather conditions.
The Surf Club Facility Program helps surf life saving clubs develop facilities that encourage increased participation and improve community safety.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington welcomed the funding at the end of what had been a challenging season.
"In Port Stephens, we value our amazing surf lifesaving volunteers. We are incredibly grateful to them for the enormous amount of time and effort they dedicate to keeping beachgoers safe," she said.
"At the end of what's been a challenging season, I'm delighted the NSW Government is delivering improved facilities for the club, supporting them as they support our community.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the $5 million facility program was part of a $23 million funding increase to Surf Life Saving NSW to better protect beachgoers and reduce drownings.
"NSW Surf Life Saving Clubs deliver a world-class service, protecting swimmers in the water and keeping people safe at the beach," he said.
"Rain, hail or shine, surf lifesavers never waiver in their commitment to protecting the community and likewise, the NSW Government will not waiver in its support of these incredible volunteers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.