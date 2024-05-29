Star Port Stephens athletics trio to compete for Australia

Port Stephens athletes Dixie Conlon, Jack Deguara and Shari Hurdman will soon be running and jumping for Australia, having earned selection to represent our country at upcoming international athletics events.
Dixie Conlon from Medowie and is a student at Catherine McAuley Catholic College. She gained her love of athletics at Medowie Little Athletics and is now with the Raymond Terrace Athletics Club.
Dixie is the current under 17's long jump and triple jump state champion and has been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva, Fiji in June.
Dixie will compete in the Under 18's Triple Jump event.
Also heading to the championships in Fiji is Shari Hurdman, a student at St Philip's Salamander Bay and an athlete with Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club. Shari will be running in the 200m and 400m sprints.
Fingal Bay local Shari, is a national champion, having recently won the Australian Gold Medal in the U18's 400m sprint.
At the same championships, Shari also won silver in the 200m, bronze in the 100m and gold in the 4x400m relay.
Jack Deguara is headed to the World Athletics Junior Championships in Peru in August, where he will be running in the 400m event.
Jack was recently crowned NSW champion for 400m and achieved bronze in the 400m and silver in the 4x400m relay at the national championships.
Jack started off at Medowie Little Athletics before moving at 17 to Maitland Senior Athletics.
Jack will be participating in training camps on the Gold Coast with the Australian team to prepare, as well as spending two weeks in Peru to acclimatise.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said she was sure all of Port Stephens wished the young trio all the best at their upcoming international events.
"The talent and dedication of Dixie, Shari and Jack is so impressive. It's wonderful to see that their years of persistence and training have paid off," she said.
"Having gained their love of athletics in Port Stephens, these young athletes are no doubt inspiring the next generation of aspiring athletes.
"Their amazing results are testament to their own efforts, together with the commitment of local athletics club volunteers who give young people the opportunity to make dreams come true.
"I know I speak for everyone in Port Stephens in congratulating Dixie, Shari and Jack on their success so far - we'll all be cheering them on as they run and jump in the green and gold."
