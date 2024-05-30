Nelson Bay Marlins toast 2013 premiership reunion with win

The Nelson Bay AFL club has a proud history and last Saturday the club hosted the Marlins' premiership winning team from the 2013 that saw them lift the silverware with an emphatic victory against Newcastle City.
A large roll up of past players and coaches had a great time catching up and were very excited to see the current crop of players the ladder leading Marlins run out convincing 218-point winners over Bateau Bay/The Entrance to maintain their lead in the Black Diamond Plate,
Also sharing the stage were the talented Auskickers from under 9-11s joining the fun and were part of the celebrations as they joined the the senior team as they entered playing arena. They also provided half-time entertainment,
it was a special day for club stalwart Adam Grinyer who was a member of the 2013 premiership team and is still playing with 2024 team.
The Hunter Masters played a curtain raiser match.
