Nelson Bay Gropers smash Muswellbrook Heelers 41-7

The Nelson Bay Gropers had a big win on the road smashing Muswellbrook Heelers 41-7, despite being down on troops.
Unfortunately, the women's team was on the wrong side of the same score against Merewether-Carlton at home .
In the men's game, Nelson Bay looked sharp with clever passing and hole running created multiple line breaks. Ross Buchan drew the opposition to put new recruit William Brown over in the corner,
Locks Hamish Bartlett and John Lundy were in fine attacking form, while tough prop Nathan Perry made several damaging runs and flanker Sam Rocher was dynamic in the air securing many line out wins.
Clever centre Dan Arnfield took on the role as crash-ball runner to great effect with his strength and speed causing havoc with the Heelers' defence.
Players player Ronan O'Connell took advantage of Arnfield's hard running style to score a try.
Tries to Ross Buchan and classy flyhalf Khace Petera saw the Bay in front 24-0 at half-time.
The trend continued in the second half with O'Connel crossing for his second try, while Jordon Byfield and Tyler Blue continued their recent good form
Halves Petera and Jake Langsford were a constant threat around the scrum base.
The club awards were three points to Ronan O'Connell, two to Jake Langsford and one to Dan Arnfield.
in the women's match, Merewether were too strong for the Bay winning 41-7.
Tash Harris scored a try and Jade Widin converted it.
This Saturday, the men line up against last year's grand final opponent Singleton Red Bulls.
Kick off is at pm with the women to play Hamilton Hawks at 4.30pm
