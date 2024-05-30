What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are back this Sunday, June 2 at Neil Carroll Park from 9am to 3pm. The markets are on the first, third and fifth Sunday of every month.
PORT STEPHENS HOMEMAKER MARKETS
THE HOMEMAKER CENTRE
The Port Stephens Homemaker Markets are held on the first Saturday of every month at Port Stephens Homemaker, 60 Port Stephens Drive, Taylor's Beach from 9am to 1pm. There will be a variety of stalls plus the Rural Fire Service Truck, the Westpac Helicopter Service BBQ, facepainting, balloon artist and petting zoo for the kiddies, ice cream, coffee cart and music by Port Stephens FM Radio.
ILLUMINATE
RAYMOND TERRACE
Illuminate Raymond Terrace is back, transforming Riverside Park, King and Hunter streets into a magical evening of culture, community, and celebration. Saturday 3-9pm
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
OAKVALE WILDLIFE PARK
HALF-PRICE ENTRY FOR KIDS
Oakvale Wildlife Park has a special offer throughout June with half price admission for all children at the park. The offer is valid from June 1 - June 30. Grab your tickets now, and let the adventure begin. Tickets: Book Now at oakvalewildlife.com.au
