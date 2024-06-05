Modern haven with waterside ambience offers low maintenance lifestyle

Perfectly positioned across from a waterfront reserve and the dog friendly Bagnall Beach, this prime location boasts the best of coastal living.
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This stunning coastal Torrens Title duplex at 137a Government Road offers an exceptional opportunity for investors or those seeking a relaxed beach lifestyle with absolute low maintenance on offer.
Inside, discover a haven of modern comfort.
Wide timber floorboards flow throughout, complemented by a sleek kitchen and stylish bathrooms that whisper coastal elegance.
Relax in the light-filled living area, featuring custom lighting, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans, and ample natural light.
Imagine unwinding in your spacious 3 bedroom with parent retreat or optional 4th bedroom, 2 bathrooms retreat, designed to capture the beautiful water views, warmth of the northern sun and gentle ocean breezes.
The beachy ambience creates a tranquil escape of coastal charm.
The haven extends beyond the walls.
Relax on the private north-facing balcony, basking in the glow of the sunset and captivating water views.
For larger gatherings, the expansive rear deck offers the ultimate in privacy for entertaining in style with a full irrigation system installed for easy care.
Step outside and discover the convenience of being right on the doorstep of Bagnall Beach.
Explore the vibrant Nelson Bay CBD with its many vibrant cafes and restaurants, or take a leisurely stroll to Dutchies Beach - everything is within easy reach.
"This stunning duplex is more than just a place to live, it's an opportunity to elevate your lifestyle," listing agent Sherry Christian from Raine & Horne Nelson Bay/Lemon Tree Passage said.
"With its impeccable design, location and beautiful water views, this property promises to impress even the most discerning home seeker."
