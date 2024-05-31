Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

'Fin-tastic': Humpback highway bumper to bumper as whales migrate

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 1 2024 - 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRAFFIC is almost bumper to bumper on the 'humpback highway' as more than 40,000 whales start their epic journey north to warmer waters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.