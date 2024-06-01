Rain settles is as sport's postponed across Port Stephens and Hunter

Rain has forced the cancellation of sporting events across Port Stephens and the Hunter with Hunter Junior Rugby League postponing the entire round.
Port Stephens Netball Association and Nelson Bay Netball Association postponed Saturday's games.
In Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League, all games at Karuah have been postponed as have those at Cahill Oval, Dudley, Shortland, Waratah Oval 3, Kearsley, Stroud and Newcastle Uni are also postponed.
Competitors, parents and fans and advised to check their club and association Facebook pages for further news on cancellations.
The outlook is for continued rain throughout Saturday and Sunday.
At 9am Williamtown had received 29m since 9am on Friday. There was 19.6mm at Newcastle. 32.3mm at Maitland, 20.2 at Tocal and 28mm at Cessnock.
The Hunter forecast for Saturday is a very high chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm along the coastal fringe. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures between 13 and 17.
On Sunday, between 10 to 50mm on rain is forecast.
There is the chance of a thunderstorm about the Lower Hunter. Heavy falls possible near the coast.
Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h tending west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures falling to between 7 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching between 12 and 15.
There is a strong wind warning on Saturday for the Hunter Coast, Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast
