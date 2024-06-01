Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Rain settles is as sport's postponed across Port Stephens and Hunter

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 1 2024 - 11:14am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain settles is as sport's postponed across Port Stephens and Hunter
Rain settles is as sport's postponed across Port Stephens and Hunter

Rain has forced the cancellation of sporting events across Port Stephens and the Hunter with Hunter Junior Rugby League postponing the entire round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.