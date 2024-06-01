Raymond Terrace Illuminate rescheduled to Saturday, June 15

Illuminate Raymond Terrace has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 15, because of the rain.
Port Stephens Council made this decision on Friday with the community's enjoyment and accessibility in mind.
A council spokesperson said rain would impact key attractions like the lantern parade, fireworks, and lighting displays.
"Additionally, heavy rain would make navigating the event site challenging, especially for those with accessibility needs," the spokesperson said.
The rescheduled Illuminate will be held at Riverside Park, and spill onto Hunter and King streets, offering a mix of activities and workshops, a festive community parade, delicious food and entertainment options and a spectacular fireworks display over the Hunter River.
"Thanks to additional funding from the NSW Government, we've expanded Illuminate 2024, activating Hunter and King Streets as well. This means a bigger event footprint with exciting new additions like market stalls and a dedicated zone for special visits from the Port Stephens Mobile Library and the Rural Fire Service fire truck," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
