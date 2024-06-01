Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace Illuminate rescheduled to Saturday, June 15

By Newsroom
June 1 2024 - 11:03am
Revellers at Illuminate will be able to take part in a silent disco before watch fireworks light up the Raymond Terrace sky. Picture supplied
Illuminate Raymond Terrace has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 15, because of the rain.

