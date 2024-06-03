Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Family of League golf day a resounding success

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corporate sponsor Kris Paton (second from right) and the team from Anna Bay Sand and Earthmoving. Picture supplied.
Corporate sponsor Kris Paton (second from right) and the team from Anna Bay Sand and Earthmoving. Picture supplied.

Port Stephens Family of League held their 15th annual golf classic at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Sunday, May 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.