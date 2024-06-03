Port Stephens Family of League golf day a resounding success

Port Stephens Family of League held their 15th annual golf classic at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Sunday, May 25.
A quality field of 176 golfers played in the four-person Ambrose event over the well groomed 27 hole lay on a perfect autumn day/
A hugely popular event it drew teams from Sydney, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast, Denman and two teams from Narrabri as well as local club golfers and social groups who support Family of League's ongoing work.
Port Stephens Family of League president Bill Gainsford welcomed and thanked the golfers for their continued support,
National manager fundraising and events Doug Keen arrived with a boot full of prizes and auction items.
Riding shotgun on the trip north was former talented hooker with over 120 first grade games Alan Fallah from the Western Suburbs Magpies who also was an NRL referee and touchie for more than 90 games,
Club stalwart Gary Troon compered the day and with golf club professional Warren Moses keeping the groups aware of the rules and competition guidelines the day flowed beautifully and the competition was close across the field,
Winners of the mixed event were Lesly and Brian Pickup and Mitch and Darren Durcher.
Christmas Bush Course winners featured a former Nelson Bay Junior Marlins player Michael Hodgson, who went on to play at the elite level a tough and rugged forward with 204 first grade NRL games experience with the Parramatta Eels, Raiders, Gulldogs and Titan.
He was joined by former junior teammates Ryan Pain, Nathan Townley and Len Cooper,
Brush Box Course winners were Todd Hollingsworth, Byron Gaffney and Cody and Ben Bradbury.
The Gymea Lily winners were the Bliss family, Matt, Catherine, Ryley and Kane.
The prestigious Ross Gigg Memorial Shield victors were Jake Venckus, Morgan Dombkins, Tom Ainsworth and Sean Gardner.
Ross Gigg, who died aged 58 in 2014, played more than 100 games with the Penrith Panthers. He was the founding secretary of the Newcastle Men of League and had a successful career in sport administration.
Nelson Bay Golf Club CEO David Lulham was full of praise for the small but hard working committee from Port Stephens Family of League who produced a quality tournament.
The dynamic duo tournament directors Greg Spake and Max Pride worked tirelessly behind the scenes and thanked the in-house golf club staff green keepers, Moses golf and Blue Water Grill for their contribution to a successful day.
