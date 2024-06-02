Cyber security company charts expansion into Williamtown precinct

Newcastle cyber security company Alpha Echo has announced expansion plans into the Williamtown Aerospace Centre to cater for rapid growth in the sector.
The company, which specialises in security advice and cyberworthiness, is working on several major defence projects.
From its small beginnings seven years ago, the company today employs 38 staff, most of whom are located in Hunter Street, Newcastle.
That is expected to grow to about 60 by the time it expands to the new high-technology industrial precinct at Williamtown, known as Precinct 52, in 2027.
"The cyber domain continues to influence the defence industry, government and business so we envisage further expansion and the requirement for a fit-for-purpose space to operate," founder and director Joshua Weeks said.
"The location near the airport makes a lot of sense. It gets us closer to the RAAF base and makes it easier for us to go to Canberra or people who fly in from other places."
The NSW Department of Planning recently requested an environmental impact statement be prepared for the $97 million Precinct 52 development.
The precinct, to be located at 40, 50, 52, 56, 58A Cabbage Tree Road, previously fell within the former Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, which was discontinued by the state government in 2023.
A scoping report for the project shows the state significant development has a capital investment of more than $30 million.
Precinct 52 managing director James Garvey said emerging defence companies continued to flourish at the Williamtown Aerospace Centre.
"Precinct 52 will continue to enable organisations to be part of Australia's national and international Aerospace and Defence Technology capability," he said.
"The Williamtown Aerospace Centre is continuing to prove itself as the premier Australian destination for aerospace and defence technology companies seeking to expand into Australia and as a gateway to the Asian markets."
Lockheed Martin Australia and Martin-Baker Australia are among other defence businesses that have expressed support for the Precinct 52 project.
Mr Weeks said Newcastle's capacity and potential was often overlooked.
"It's considered as a region of Sydney but it has got its own identity. The air force base is significant, the airport continues to improve," he said. "One of the reasons I love Newcastle is because there is so much potential here and it is being achieved."
A scoping report for the project said Precint 52 was essential to the region's ongoing economic growth.
"Failure to provide these development opportunities would result in the local area not benefiting from the capital investment and employment opportunities that would be created by the proposed development to diversify the Hunter economy away from fossil fuels and contributions to the regional, state and national economy would also be jeopardised," the report said.
