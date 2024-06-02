Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Toddler 't-boned' by trail bike rider in Raymond Terrace park

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 3 2024 - 10:10am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SUNNY afternoon spent playing in a park with family took a horrifying turn when unregistered trail bikes tore through and "t-boned" a little girl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.