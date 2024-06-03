$4.5m maintenance works start on Old Karuah Bridge this week

The Old Karuah Bridge is set to benefit from a little tender love and care with maintenance work starting this week.
The NSW Government is providing $4.5 million for maintenance work to preserve the structural integrity and reduce future maintenance costs of the Karuah River crossing at Karuah.
The six-span Pratt Truss style bridge was built in 1957 to replace an earlier punt ferry crossing, which formed part of the original route of the Pacific Highway.
Work will be carried out from 6am to 5pm on weekdays, tide and weather permitting.
For the safety of the workers, a large component of this work is being completed during low tides.
On occasion, single lane closures with a 40km/h speed limit will be in place. Some channel closures will be in place.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said it is essential to keep Old Karuah Bridge well maintained to ensure it continues to serve the local community now and into the future.
"This beautiful old bridge is a much-loved landmark that's been serving our community, visitors and travellers for almost 70 years."
"By investing in this important maintenance work, we are ensuring the Old Karuah Bridge will keep standing strong for many more decades to come."
Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison said work is scheduled to start on from Monday, June 3 and will be completed in up to 12 months, weather permitting.
"Transport for NSW will be carrying out a number of activities including concrete repair and protection," Minister Aitchison said.
"Once complete this important maintenance work will ensure motorists travelling to, from and around the Mid North Coast will experience safer, smother and more reliable journeys.
"This project will also bring a welcome boost to the local economy by supporting up to 10 jobs while it's underway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.