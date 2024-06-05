Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Upgrades complete for Tomaree Road: Beach Road is next in-line for works

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 5 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson at the completed road rehabilitation works at Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson at the completed road rehabilitation works at Tomaree Road, Shoal Bay. Picture by Laura Rumbel

The upgrade to Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay is now compete and Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson said its completion is a major improvement for road users.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.