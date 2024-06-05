Upgrades complete for Tomaree Road: Beach Road is next in-line for works

The upgrade to Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay is now compete and Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson said its completion is a major improvement for road users.
The upgrade was funded by the NSW Government through a commitment of $10 million dollars for a three-year period to improve roads in Port Stephens.
Cr Anderson said improving the road network is a high priority for council and the community.
"Over the last few years, our community satisfaction survey has told us our roads are the biggest area we need to work on," she said.
Tomaree Road has now been completely rehabilitated, with new kerb and gutters, road pavement reconstruction and minor drainage repairs and Cr Anderson said it's a fantastic result for the community.
"The project has also allowed for further improvements, including kerb ramps that will form part of a footpath on the western side of Tomaree Road in the future," she said.
Other roads such as Italia Road, East Seaham; Swan Bay Road, Swan Bay and Rookes Road, Salt Ash have also undergone improvements, with Beach Road, Nelson Bay next in line for works.
Director Facilities and Infrastructure Greg Kable said the full list of roads to benefit from the funding went through an assessment process.
"These roads are considered our worst roads, based on the condition of the pavement, how they're used and the feedback we've received from the community," he said.
"We're making the most of the funding and have selected roads from right across Port Stephens, with works intending to reduce ongoing maintenance costs and improve road safety."
