Greens propose a new vision for Port Stephens: Candidates announced

The Greens propose to bring a new vision to Port Stephens Council ahead of the local government elections on September 14, they have also announced their candidates for Port Stephens.
Nelson Bay resident Kim Scott has been put forward as the newly selected lead candidate for the Greens for East Ward.
Mr Scott said he believes Port Stephens can be a leader in sustainable living and environmental protection.
"While most of the big changes we need require state or federal action, our council can play a bigger part in promoting energy efficiency, genuinely affordable housing and alternative transport solutions," he said.
Mr Scott is a passionate environmentalist and campaigner for social justice and said he wants what's best for the Port Stephens community.
"Port Stephens faces a major challenge in responding to the housing crisis without wrecking the natural environment and character of local communities," he said.
"In Tomaree, the added pressures of the seasonal tourist influx and limited land suitable for development increase these challenges."
As a small business owner and a volunteer, Mr Scott said the Greens on Port Stephens council would find new ways of ensuring that busy residents can have their say on council decisions.
"Greens on Port Stephens Council would continue the recent trend towards greater council transparency and accountability," he said.
Mr Scott will be joined on the Greens group for East ward by Nelson Bay eco-tourism business operator Jordan Jensen and local GP Mark Adamski.
Jordan Jensen is the Greens number two candidate for East ward and he said a Greens presence on council could help ensure that development pressures are managed in a way that protects the natural environment and local character of the community.
"We would also push for council to lead the community in sustainable living, while playing its part in addressing the lack of genuinely affordable housing for young families and essential workers and improving poor transport options," he said.
Salamander Bay resident and local GP Mark Adamski is the Greens number three candidate for East ward.
"I am drawn to represent the Greens because they have shown themselves to be the only party who are guided by a moral conscience rather than directed by wealthy, powerful lobbyists and special interest groups who do not have the needs of the wider community at heart," Mr Adamski said.
