Preschoolers experience culture enrichment for National Reconciliation Week

Preschoolers across the Hunter participated in important conversations about Reconciliation through art and stories last week.
The youngsters were joined by members from Murrook Cultural Centre and participated in rock painting, learnt an Acknowledgement of Country and listened to a dreamtime story.
Coordinator of the preschool program at Murrook Cultural Centre Cree Welsh said the program is all about teaching culture.
"I think it's really important to start creating that cultural awareness from a young age," she said.
Telarah classroom teacher Beth Cameron said it's invaluable for students both Indigenous and non-Indigenous to learn about the culture.
"It's really important to embed Aboriginal perspectives in every day learning and for the children to learn about the true history of Australia in a child friendly way," she said.
"The children get really excited and they just want to participate and get involved," Ms Cameron added.
Five-year-old Telarah preschooler David confirmed that he and his classmates get very excited to participate in the cultural activities.
"We learn a lot of things and it's very fun," he said.
Telarah Public School Preschool has been enjoying visits from Murrook Cultural Centre every fortnight and Ms Welsh said Reconciliation Week is about more than just one week.
"It's about incorporating culture into everyday life," she said.
Murrook Cultural Centre also delivers the program to other preschools in the Port Stephens and Hunter regions.
