Nelson Bay four beat Cardiff in champion of club champions final

Nelson Bay Bowling Club added another title to their growing collection when their talented club fours team won the prestigious champion of club champions fours title on Saturday.
Nelson Bay Bowling Club CEO and former New Zealand representative player Richard Girvan teamed with club members Kane Coulls, Steve Green and Jake Graham to win 20-18 over Cardiff at Charlestown Bowling Club.
The Falcons had a handy 18-15 lead on the penultimate end before Girvan a two-time Kiwi Commonwealth Games representative trailed the jack for a four which gave the Marlins a 19-18 lead on the final end and they hung on for a memorable victory,
It was a hard fought victory with wins over top clubs Raymond Terrace in the quarter finals and East Maitland in the semi finals.
Port Stephens teams had success at the State Pennant finals.
In the men's divisions, Raymond Terrace made it back-to-back Division One state flags when they defeated Cabramatta 36-34 in the final last Thursday.
In Division Three, Lemon Tree Passage failed to advance from their section.
In the women's draw, Tea Gardens won the Division Three title, defeating Tuncurry 56-31 in the final.
