Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Ryszard's tale of bravery told: Marcia shares her dad's story of war-torn Poland

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mallabula resident and author Marcia Wakeman (left) with Readers Retreat owner Alison Rogers. Picture supplied
Mallabula resident and author Marcia Wakeman (left) with Readers Retreat owner Alison Rogers. Picture supplied

When Marcia Wakeman's father Ryszard Muszynski spoke about his time living in war-torn Poland as a young Polish boy, Marcia knew his story of bravery deserved to be heard beyond her family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.