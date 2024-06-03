'They'll be coming in hot': NSW primed for battle with Maroons in Origin II

Olivia Higgins expects Queensland to be "coming in hot" for Origin II in Newcastle on Thursday night but has no doubts NSW can rise to what will be an historic occasion.
The 31-year-old hooker is one of three Newcastle Knights, along with second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale and prop Caitlan Johnston, in a Sky Blues side aiming to wrap up the women's inaugural three-match State of Origin series in front of a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium.
NSW started hard and fast to set up a 22-12 series-opening win in Brisbane on May 16, when a record 25,492 fans turned up and almost 1 million television viewers tuned in.
The Sky Blues were up 14-0 by half-time but Queensland, led by damaging Knights fullback and 2023 Dally M Medallist Tamika Upton, hit back in a more even second half.
"Tamika is a freak," Higgins told ACM.
"She is unbelievable and we know what she is capable of. Coming to Newcastle, she is very popular here and it's her home town now. I know that the crowd will get behind her regardless of what colour jersey she is wearing.
"I think she'll definitely be ready and up for this game, I know what she is like.
"But as a whole team, Queensland have obviously changed their line-up and I think they'll be coming in hot."
While Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder named an unchanged line-up for game two, Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw has been moved from lock to halfback in place of Zahara Temara.
The veteran playmaker was dropped in favour of Titans rookie Sienna Lofipo, who comes in at lock.
"They've got a lot of good players," Higgins said.
"They're going to come to Newcastle and they're going to want to win and I think they'll go to another level in this game. We're prepared for that and we know that it's not going to be an easy game at all. They've also got strike across the park.
"It will be a battle for sure ... It will be fast. It will skilful. I think the girls will rise to the occasion."
NSW arrived in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon and Higgins could already sense "a buzz" around the city.
The Newcastle High School teacher made her Origin debut in game one this year but is no stranger to playing on a big stage, having been part of the Knights' back-to-back NRLW grand final wins as well as securing a premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2021.
But Thursday night will be the first time the Aberglassyn Ants junior has stepped out in front of a full house with about 30,000 expected at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"I don't think I've played in anything this big where it's completely sold out ... Newy always turns up," Higgins said.
"We saw that with our NRLW games, so I'm really keen to play in front of a lot of family and friends and kids at the school."
