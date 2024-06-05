Markets and live music: Here's what's on in Port Stephens this weekend

FINGAL FORAGE
FINGAL BAY
Sea Shelter's Fingal Forage is back this weekend to raise awareness about different ways to help save the oceans. The amazing race style event will require participants to carry out various tasks at the beach in Fingal Bay, while collecting rubbish along the way. Each station will have different fun activities such as ocean trivia, puzzles, crafts and more clues. The event starts at 10am on Saturday, June 8. For more information, visit: https://sharkandrayencounters.rezdy.com/catalog/326092/event-registration.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
RNB NIGHT
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Kick off the June long weekend RnB style at Shoal Bay Country Club Hotel on Friday, June 7 as DJ Naiki and MC Busta Nutt headline a night of RnB hits, supported by local DJ Mathmatics from 8.30pm. Entry to the event is free, so gather your mates for a long weekend of good tunes and great times at the Shoal Bay Country Club.
THE MARINA MARKET
NELSON BAY
Head along to the Nelson Bay foreshore this Saturday, June 8 for the Marina Markets. From 11am to 3pm, enjoy street food, local-made shopping and live tunes.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday between 9am and 1pm for the Tomaree Markets. The markets are on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. There's always something for everyone at the markets as local stallholders display their wares, homemade crafts, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more at the popular event.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Share news tips and events to huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.