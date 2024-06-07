Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Environment

Fears of endangerment: Plea to protect Port Stephens sea turtles

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 7 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An injured sea turtle at Anna Bay's Sea Shelter. Picture supplied
An injured sea turtle at Anna Bay's Sea Shelter. Picture supplied

Across the globe, turtle numbers are decreasing and Ryan Pereira, who is behind Anna Bay's not-for-profit research and rehabilitation group Sea Shelter, has fears they may become endangered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.