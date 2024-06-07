Fears of endangerment: Plea to protect Port Stephens sea turtles

Across the globe, turtle numbers are decreasing and Ryan Pereira, who is behind Anna Bay's not-for-profit research and rehabilitation group Sea Shelter, has fears they may become endangered.
Port Stephens is known for an abundance of turtles living in its waters and according to Mr Pereira, this year has been one of the worst when it comes to dead turtles being washed ashore.
"We now need to research why that is happening and do something about it, but what I believe is the biggest cause of death is turtle mycoses," he said.
"They're getting sick from viruses and bacteria so we have to think about what is putting environmental stresses on these animals."
Sanctuary zones are also crucial to the protection of marine life and Mr Pereira said the community needs to come up with strategies together to protect the marine life.
"Halifax boat ramp is right in the middle of the sanctuary zones so you've got jet skis and boats right on top of this beautiful ecosystem," he said.
To raise awareness about the different ways to help save the oceans, Sea Shelter will be holding their Fingal Forage this Saturday, June 8.
The amazing race style event will require participants to carry out various tasks at the beach in Fingal Bay, while collecting rubbish along the way.
Each station will have different fun activities such as ocean trivia, puzzles, crafts and more clues.
The event starts at 10am. For more information, visit: https://sharkandrayencounters.rezdy.com/catalog/326092/event-registration.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.