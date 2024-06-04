Vandals strike again at Boomerang Park: Closed until further notice

Vandalism has once again damaged Boomerang Park's off-leash dog area at Raymond Terrace.
The park was closed in April as a result of vehicles vandalising the site and it appears to be motorbikes responsible for the damage this time.
Following previous incidents, barriers were installed to prevent vehicles from entering the park, however the barriers were unable to deter motorbikes.
A Port Stephens Council spokesperson said that council is deeply frustrated by the repeated vandalism at Boomerang Park.
"The park is a valuable community asset, and this behaviour is disrespectful to all who use it," they said.
The damage caused by motorbikes is not only costly for council and ratepayers to repair, but it also significantly impacts park users, including dog owners and their furry companions."
The Raymond Terrace Police Station has been notified, and council is urging anyone who witnessed the vandalism to come forward with information.
Due to recent weather conditions, repairs can't be undertaken until the park dries out completely and the full extent of the damage is assessed.
As a result, the park will remain closed until further notice.
The Raymond Terrace Police Station can be contacted directly on 4983 7599.
Council apologises for the inconvenience and appreciates the community's patience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.