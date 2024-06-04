Investigation launched into plane's belly-landing at Williamtown

AN OFFICIAL investigation has been launched into the wheels-up landing of a plane at Williamtown last month.
The safe landing by Queensland pilot Peter Schott captivated the nation after word spread that the B200 King Air's landing gear had failed and the aircraft, with two passengers onboard, would have to make a 'belly-landing'.
Thankfully the plane skidded along the wet tarmac, coming to a stop in front of waiting emergency service crews.
The pilot and his passengers, Michael Reynolds and his wife, managed to walk away unscathed.
While the incident had already been referred to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), on May 29 an official investigation was launched.
"The ATSB is investigating a landing gear malfunction," a statement from the organisation confirmed.
"During climb, the pilot received an unsafe landing gear indication as the landing gear failed to retract correctly. The landing gear then failed to correctly extend. The pilot circled to burn off fuel before returning to Williamtown. The pilot conducted a wheels-up landing resulting in airframe and powerplant damage."
Investigators are now collecting evidence, including evaluating the landing gear fault, interviewing involved parties and examining maintenance records.
A final report will be released, and if a critical safety issue is identified "the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties, so that appropriate action can be taken".
Mr Schott spoke publicly the day after the dramatic incident.
The pilot said he had plenty of time to work out a plan, and had called many experts from the air to ensure he was making the most-informed decisions.
"About an hour before, I started preparing for the landing mentally," Mr Schott said.
"Almost like a football player, I just executed what I had to do. It's all about minimising risk."
It took just 10 seconds for the plane to grind to a halt on the Williamtown runway just before 12.20pm on May 13.
The Eastern Air Services flight had taken off from Newcastle bound for Port Macquarie, but Mr Schott said he knew shortly after takeoff that something was wrong after he heard "mechanical sounds" and he quickly made the decision to stay near Williamtown.
"And at the end of the day, I just, you know, implemented, the plan of action," he said at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.