Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Fun, witty and relatable: St Philip's students hit the stage for Freaky Friday

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 7 2024 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right, Clea as Torrey, Angus as Mike, Sienna as Katherine, Anique as Ellie, Jack as Adam and Ava as Savannah. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Left to right, Clea as Torrey, Angus as Mike, Sienna as Katherine, Anique as Ellie, Jack as Adam and Ava as Savannah. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Things will certainly be getting freaky at St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens as the college prepares for this year's musical Freaky Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.