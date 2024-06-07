Fun, witty and relatable: St Philip's students hit the stage for Freaky Friday

Things will certainly be getting freaky at St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens as the college prepares for this year's musical Freaky Friday.
Staff and students have been busily preparing for the production which will hit the stage on Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 22.
Year 10 student Sienna McCarthy and Year 11 student Anique de Vries landed the lead roles of mother and daughter Katherine and Ellie Blake who will have to literally spend a day walking in each other's shoes when their bodies get magically swapped.
Anique, who is playing the role of teenager Ellie Blake, said it's really exciting to see it all come together.
"Everyone is working really hard to get all the dances, the lines and harmonies to perfection," she said.
Sienna will play alongside Anique as the role of Ellie's punctual mother Katherine Blake and said the production has been in the works for three months.
"I'm really impressed with how much we've been able to do in that time and I'm so proud of the entire cast," she said.
Performing in musicals is something both girls enjoy and Sienna said one of her favourite things to do is sing and perform in musicals.
"As soon as I heard we were doing Freaky Friday the musical, I knew that I wanted to be involved," she said.
Anique has been singing since she was four-years-old and said this will be her fourth time performing in a school musical.
"It's always a lot of fun and you build such a great community from it," she said.
It is the last year that both girls can perform in the school musical and they said they decided to 'go big or go home' and try out for a main role.
"I auditioned hoping for a principal role and I was very happy when I found out that I had got one of the main roles," Sienna said.
Head of creative and performing arts at St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens and director and producer of the musical Emily Johnston said she is very lucky to have some creative and enthusiastic students.
"We're under two weeks out from opening night and it is coming along nicely," she said.
This will be Ms Johnston's seventh time directing a musical at St Philip's and she said Freaky Fun is a fun musical that shares a nice message about loving people for who they are.
"There's some funny moments and some heartfelt moments," she said.
"Sienna was singing the other day and I was tearing up in her song."
Ms Johnston said the audience can expect some really great set designs and lighting, some really talented students with some really great songs that tug at the heart strings.
To get your tickets to the show, visit trybooking.com.
