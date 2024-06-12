Top grades and advocating for her peers: Zahli Olding's busy HSC schedule

When she's not studying for the HSC, Irrawang High School student Zahli Olding is advocating for her Year 12 peers.
Year 12 student Zahli is making history at Irrawang, the 17-year-old embracing a new leadership role of academic advisor for Year 12.
Her role is all about advocating for her peers education and Zahli said she makes sure that the students have a space to study, that they have all of the resources they require and that their assignments line up on time.
Zahli also supports her Year 12 peers with support on their assignments.
"I'm usually very busy and I have about a million documents of students open at the same time, putting feedback in for them," she said.
The role of academic advisor is a first for students and Zahli said the top 15 academic students in Year 11 were asked to put in an expression of interest.
"I had to sit in an interview panel with five head teachers and out of that, I got the role which was really exciting," she said.
Zahli is now six months into the role and said it's been great to have the space to advocate for things that are important to her and the wider Year 12 cohort.
With a particular interest in English as a subject, Zahli said she has plans to study English and Literature at the University of Newcastle when she leaves school.
"I would love to someday be teaching English in a high school," she said.
Her inspiration to be a high school teacher stems from her Advanced English teacher Mr Clewett who Zahli said has changed her life.
"Mr Clewett is an amazing English teacher and he's one of the best people I've ever met," she said.
Year 12 students across the state will sit their HSC trial exams in Term 3 and Zahli said Year 12 has been stressful and very time consuming so far.
Adding to the stress of preparing for the HSC has been the construction currently taking place at Irrawang High School.
"The construction has thrown a major spanner in the works, with the noise, the distraction and losing half of the library," Zahli said.
Zahli has been at Irrawang High School since Year 7 and said she's going to miss a number of teachers and will also miss the relationships that she's formed with her peers.
"Everyone mostly gets along with everyone and it's been really special having a close cohort this year," she said.
"I'm really trying to soak that in while we still can."
Although finishing up at Irrawang will be bittersweet for Zahli, she said she is very excited for her future.
"I'm really looking forward to university and the lifestyle that it offers," she said.
Zahli is currently in the top two for all five of her HSC subjects and said she's been overly prepared for the HSC for a long time.
"I've got binders full of old HSC papers and half of them are done," she said.
"My goal is to not have to rush at the end."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.