Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Joe and Rose Caccamo's beachside Nelson Bay home, a dream come true

By Newsroom
June 26 2024 - 6:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe and Rose Caccamo (right) with Metricon's state sales manager Ben Noyes and Metricon's area building manager Thomas Beitz. Picture supplied
Joe and Rose Caccamo (right) with Metricon's state sales manager Ben Noyes and Metricon's area building manager Thomas Beitz. Picture supplied

Building one home can be daunting, but for Sydney couple Giuseppe (Joe) and Rose Caccamo, constructing two homes was a breeze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.