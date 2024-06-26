Joe and Rose Caccamo's beachside Nelson Bay home, a dream come true

Building one home can be daunting, but for Sydney couple Giuseppe (Joe) and Rose Caccamo, constructing two homes was a breeze.
They recently received the keys to their dream holiday home and investment property in Nelson Bay.
Joe and Rose, who live on a five-acre flower farm in Sydney's Hills District, now enjoy their Metricon home as a summer getaway and also have it available as an Airbnb.
The second home of this duplex is rented out long term, generating investment income.
The couple chose Nelson Bay for its beachside location and as a potential retirement spot - a goal since they purchased the original property in the late 90's.
Joe said himself and Rose instantly fell in love with the area and have been holidaying in Port Stephens since the 1980's.
"We have owned our very own slice of paradise on the border of Nelson's Bay and Shoal Bay since the late 1990s and we love what the Bay offers - the surf, walks, and cycling," he said.
Joe and Rose decided to go with a knockdown rebuild with Metricon and Joe said the original property required a lot of work.
"We are thrilled with the design and livability of both homes," he said.
Deciding to rent out the other duplex for financial and investment opportunities, Joe said the couple also wanted to be able to offer another local family the opportunity to live and work in the area.
"There is so much on offer and it is such a family-focused area," he said.
Metricon's NSW General Manager, David Shorten said they were excited to help Joe and Rose achieve their holiday home and investment property dreams.
"Nelson Bay is a beautiful location, and our construction team is made up of local trade and business partners who worked hard to deliver these stunning duplex homes," he said.
