Disney on Ice performer Michael Dinello's BMX hobby has taken him to the ice

For Michael Dinello, freestyle BMX has always been a hobby of his and he is now making history as the first performer to ride a BMX bike on ice.
His love for BMX first started when he would go on road trips with his mates to try out new skate parks and Dinello said he eventually started entering in competitions.
"As I got older, there started to be more of a demand for stunt shows," he said.
Dinello was working as a HVAC contractor in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA when he got a call asking if he wanted to join the Ringling Bros Circus.
"It was a really exciting time and I stayed with it until the show retired in 2017," Dinello said.
Dinello then moved on from the entertainment industry before receiving a call with an opportunity to join the Road Trip Adventures show.
"They wanted to recreate a scene from the Mary Poppins Return movie and it involved doing BMX and they asked me if I thought that it can be done on a surface such as ice," he said.
Dinello, alongside his friend and fellow performer Kenny Short then had to figure out how to do the BMX stunts on ice.
"Surprisingly it went a bit smoother then what we were expecting," he said.
Dinello and Short had to experiment with various materials and different surfaces and Dinello said they had to ensure that the ramp itself wasn't too slippery.
"We looked at the ice resurfacing machines and took note of the studs in the tyres; then, we custom-built our own studded tyres, which enabled us to ride up ramps and jump onto the ice with consistency," he said.
"Between Kenny and I, we found a way to be able to with the help of some Disney magic, make BMX on ice possible."
Prior to joining Disney on Ice in 2019, Dinello had never ice skated before and said the first time he ever put on ice skates was when he was 31.
"Having a lack of experience almost helped with some of the characters because some of them are meant to be a bit more clumsy," he said.
Dinello and his dedicated ice bike are part of the opening and finale performances, but he is also involved with a number of other scenes, including the Incredibles, Lion King and Aladdin.
"Throughout the show, I'm continuously going from shoes to skates. It's the best of both worlds," he said.
Dinello never imagined he would someday be performing in a production like Disney on Ice, but said it's cool to show that BMX on ice is possible.
"As far as we know, there hasn't been anybody else who has had bikes on the ice," he said.
This will be Dinello's first time in Australia and he said he's excited to visit.
"Australia is somewhere that I've always wanted to come to so it's really fun to be able to finally experience that," he said.
Disney on Ice will arrive in Newcastle on Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketek.
