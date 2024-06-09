Woman to face third trial over Raymond Terrace killing

MORE than five years after Jason Adams was stabbed to death at Raymond Terrace, his accused killer Lily Ridgeway will go on trial for a third time.
Ridgeway, who was last month released on bail after her manslaughter conviction was overturned in the Court of Criminal Appeal, will again face trial in NSW Supreme Court in September, 2025.
The 25-year-old was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter, a jury rejecting her self-defence claim, after two trials in NSW Supreme Court in 2021 and 2022.
But after serving more than three years behind bars, and more than two years after she was convicted of killing Mr Adams, Ridgeway had her conviction quashed after the CCA found she had suffered a miscarriage of justice.
Ridgeway's estimated three-week manslaughter trial will start on September 1, 2025.
