Raymond Terrace VIEW Club celebrates 60 years of friendship and fundraising

What started as a way for women to get together and socialise has since evolved into fundraising and advocating for disadvantaged children.
The first meeting for the Raymond Terrace VIEW Club was held at the Spinning Wheel Hotel in 1964, and for Wilma McNeill she's still involved, 60 years later.
"A few of my friends wanted to join so they took me with them and I'm still an active member of the Raymond Terrace VIEW Club today," she said.
Raymond Terrace resident Betty Ingham joined in 1970 and said she joined for the company and to do something good.
"We used to sell clothes back in the day and we used to go down the street and sell everything," she said.
Ms McNeill said she still remembers the very dress she wore to the first meeting.
"In the very first meeting, we would wear hats and gloves. We have seen plenty of changes overtime," she said.
Ms McNeill is 92 and Ms Ingham is 90 and the pair said they can't believe the Raymond Terrace VIEW Club has been around for 60 years.
"It has just been beautiful to celebrate with everyone," Ms Ingham said.
Together with other VIEW Club members from across the Hunter, the community and dignitaries, the Raymond Terrace VIEW Club celebrated their 60th birthday at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on June 7.
Raymond Terrace VIEW Club member and national councillor for VIEW Club Angie Carroll said it was a wonderful celebration.
"To celebrate this milestone with other girls from all different VIEW Clubs has just been great," she said.
The national women's volunteer organisation was started by the Smith Family in 1960 and Ms Carroll said being a member of VIEW can be as simple as cooking something.
"It has really evolved from cooking and knitting to fundraising and advocating for disadvantaged children," she said.
VIEW Club supports 1745 students Australia wide and Ms Carroll said each club supports as many students as they can afford.
"The Raymond Terrace VIEW Club supports four students and they fundraise through raffles, social days and a fashion parade twice a year," she said.
"We also do a lot of advocacy, including the equal rights commission."
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington was in attendance for the 60th birthday celebrations and said the work that groups like the VIEW Club do, supporting the children that they support is just so special.
"I always reflect on the amazing groups on the ground in Port Stephens that are doing the quiet work every single day of giving donations, supporting the most vulnerable and making such an enormous difference in the process," she said.
"I thank you all for being members and creating the friendships that you do, as well as changing the lives of children and those around you in a way that is immeasurable."
