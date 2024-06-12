Future of Medowie Social: Council puts the call-out to the community

A bowling club, library facilities and a medical centre are just a few of the proposals that Port Stephens Council has put forward for the community's consideration for the future of the Medowie Social.
The Medowie Social is a council owned building which was constructed to provide a high quality facility that can be utilised by the growing population of the suburb.
The facility was opened in 2020 and was leased to a food and beverage operator following a public expression of interest process.
However, in 2023, the tenant elected not to renew their lease.
At council's ordinary meeting on May 14, it was resolved that council requests that the general manager prepares a development application (DA) for a change of use to a registered club.
It has also been requested that the general manager engages in community consultation with the Medowie community to present them with a range of long-term options for the use of the Medowie Social.
Director Corporate Strategy and Support Zoe Pattison said to ensure council is providing a facility that continues to meet the needs of the community, they're investigating the community's preferred long term use of the facility.
"Medowie Social includes multipurpose events spaces, bistro, bar, synthetic bowls green, fenced children's playground and 100 car parking spaces," she said.
The survey is open until Sunday, June 23. To find out more and complete the survey, visit: haveyoursay.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/medowie-social.
"Once the survey is closed and the responses analysed, council will further investigate the preferred option," Ms Pattison said.
