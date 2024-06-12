Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Independent Mark Watson throws his hat into the ring for Port Stephens mayor

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 12 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Watson (left) with his daughter Kora. Picture supplied
Mark Watson (left) with his daughter Kora. Picture supplied

Independent Mark Watson has put his hand up to contest the position of Port Stephens Mayor in the September local government election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.