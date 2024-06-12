Independent Mark Watson throws his hat into the ring for Port Stephens mayor

Independent Mark Watson has put his hand up to contest the position of Port Stephens Mayor in the September local government election.
Mr Watson moved to the area with his young family from Melbourne more than 10 years ago and said he cares about the community and wants to serve their best interests.
"I feel that I can relate to the everyday person, I'm just a working family man that wants what is best for his community," he said.
Mr Watson will also run as an East Ward candidate and said there are a few issues that need fixing in Port Stephens.
"Arguably one of the biggest issues facing Port Stephens right now is the Hunter Offshore Wind Farm so I want to be a strong voice for the community and do everything that I can to oppose that," he said.
Other issues raised by Mr Watson were rates, roads and rubbish.
"There's been a bit too much that council has been taking on and they need to be focusing on the basics," he said.
Mr Watson also wants to be an advocate for small businesses and said he's passionate about responsible spending of rate payer's funds and making sure that money is being spent where it should be.
"It's a beautiful coastal town and it's a great place to raise your family," he said.
Mr Watson has been involved in the hospitality industry for many years and has since moved into the wholesale, manufacturing and distribution sector which allows him to travel around Port Stephens, the Hunter and the Central Coast.
Although it's still early days in the lead up to the September election, Mr Watson said he is feeling pretty confident that he'll keep gaining momentum in the coming months.
"We're running a strong grassroots campaign that's pretty much run by the community for the community," he said.
Mr Watson also previously contested the seat of Port Stephens in the 2023 State Election for One Nation, receiving 12.9 percent of the vote.
Joining Mr Watson for East Ward are Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club president Troy Radford and fellow Port Stephens local Jamie Green.
They will also be working with other independents from East Ward and West Ward, including small business and local farmer Scott Leech who is the Central Ward lead candidate and West Ward lead candidate Neil Turner.
Mr Watson encourages residents to visit https://saveportstephens.com/ for more information and to reach out if they have any concerns that they would like raised.
"We'd be more than happy to have a chat with them," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.