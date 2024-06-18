Welcome to real Australia: Region to market itself internationally

The "Hunter Region" will sell itself as "a slice of real Australia" and "where the locals hang out" to international tourists, a new strategy has revealed.
In preparation for the Newcastle Airport's soon-to-be completed international terminal, the region's 10 councils have come together with the tourism sector to create a unified identity, the Hunter Region, and a plan to sell it to the world.
Destination Port Stephens and Port Stephens Council have been working closely with the Hunter Joint Organisation (HJO) since its inception.
"We're ensuring that we can all work together as a collective in the region," Destination Port Stephens CEO Steve Keogh said.
The strategy will target tourists from Singapore, New Zealand, the US, the UK, China, India and South Korea who choose destinations that align with the Hunter Region's strengths, such as beaches, nature, good food and wine, and adventure activities.
From Port Stephens to the Hunter Valley, Mr Keogh said there are so many different ways to tackle the region.
"Our operators in Port Stephens have been incredibly busy and incredibly successful in talking to international markets but we need to look at the bigger picture from the point of view of getting the airport really functioning when it's internationally ready," he said.
According to Mr Keogh, it is certainly an exciting time for tourism.
"Realistically you can have a fantastic Australian experience from a wildlife point of view with koalas, whales, dolphins in Port Stephens, vineyards of the Hunter Valley and a more urban-edge view of Newcastle," he said.
Kicking off their winter campaign, Destination Port Stephens is targeting tourists who can travel outside of school holidays.
"Our message is about enjoying the natural setting that is Port Stephens, whether that is enjoying a whale watching cruise, trekking the Tomaree Coastal Walk or having some fun on the sand dunes," Mr Keogh said.
But it's also an opportunity to enjoy some of the region's amazing hospitality venues, Mr Keogh said.
"Escape the bustle, escape the city and escape to the coastline and come and enjoy everything that Port Stephens has to offer," he said.
Although winter is considered as a low season for tourism, Mr Keogh said the good weather encouraged plenty of tourists to Port Stephens for the June long weekend.
"If we're going to have a busy time with tourists, we need the weather to be good and we did see that on the June long weekend," Mr Keogh said.
"For us, our number priority is to keep getting the message out that Port Stephens is a year round destination."
