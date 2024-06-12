Port Stephens crowed U-17 State Division 4 netball champions

Port Stephens Under-17 representative netball team has won promotion to Division 3 after claiming the Division 4 title at the State Senior Netball titles on the King's Birthday long weekend.
It was a huge weekend for the Port Stephens and Nelson Bay Under-15 teams who finished equal on points to take out third and fourth places in Division 4.
Nelson Bay's Opens team finished a very credible eighth in the very competitive Division 2 competition, finishing with 11 wins from their 17 games.
Competing against bigger associations from across the state at the Narellan Sports Hub in Camden, the rep teams from the two associations were outstanding
Port Stephens Netball Association representative convenor Sam Rumbel said as a small association they had exceeded all expectations.
"I'm always happy to finish top 10, but to have a team win it and another team place third is a fantastic result," Rumbel said.
"The Under-17s were undefeated on the final day to finish equal first and it all came down to for and against. They just pipped Temora to come first.
"Our 15s just missed out. They finished third again for the second year in a row.
"They had a draw, which they probably should have won, which meant they were one point off second."
Port Stephens were equal on 26 points with Nelson Bay, but finished third with a superior for and against.
Port Stephens won 12 games and had two draws from their 16 games, while Nelson Bay had 13 wins. The Port Stephens Under-17s had 15 wins and just three losses.
"It's been a great season for both teams. They both showed tremendous effort and resilience over the weekend," Rumbel said.
"It's a big ask to play 16 or 18 games over three days, where they are getting up early every morning and just playing game after game.
"We were lucky we only had one major injury over the two teams on the weekend.
"After being tired and sore to get over the line today was tremendous by the Under-17s."
The Under-17s will automatically be promoted to Division 3 next year, but there may be a possibility of the Under-15s also going up.
Dungog Netball Association, which takes part in the Port Stephens competition, finished 16th in the Opens Division 3 competition with four wins. The team were eager fans at the 17s games with Dungog players Asha Collins and Sophie Barnett both in the Port team.
