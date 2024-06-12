Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens crowed U-17 State Division 4 netball champions

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 12 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Under-17 team and coaches celebrate after winning the Division 4 title at the NSW State Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied
Port Stephens Under-17 team and coaches celebrate after winning the Division 4 title at the NSW State Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied

Port Stephens Under-17 representative netball team has won promotion to Division 3 after claiming the Division 4 title at the State Senior Netball titles on the King's Birthday long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.