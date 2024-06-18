Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Youth care service Jupiter faced with risk of closure due to lack of funding

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 18 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salamander Bay and Tanilba Bay based Jupiter counsellor Nicole Shields. Picture supplied
Salamander Bay and Tanilba Bay based Jupiter counsellor Nicole Shields. Picture supplied

Port Stephens based organisation Jupiter is one of many mental health services across the state feeling the pressures of inadequate funding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.