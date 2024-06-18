Youth care service Jupiter faced with risk of closure due to lack of funding

Port Stephens based organisation Jupiter is one of many mental health services across the state feeling the pressures of inadequate funding.
Jupiter has offices in Raymond Terrace, Salamander Bay and Tanilba Bay, but are faced with the reality of possible closure in July.
Jupiter operations manager Avril Saunders said they've applied for lots of grants but are being knocked back for not being a new project.
"We've got a few grants that we're hoping to hear from but the challenge is we're an established organisation and a lot of the grants are asking for new projects but all we're trying to do is maintain what we've built," she said.
The not-for-profit organisation was established in 2019 and in 64 months, Jupiter has provided 6724 free counselling consultations to 1145 young people.
"We're supporting these young people who are facing early to moderate mental health challenges who don't meet the threshold for the intensive mental health services but still require sustainable support," Ms Saunders said.
"They shouldn't have to wait until they've hit rock bottom to be able to receive that support."
If Jupiter were to close their doors in July, Port Stephens youth would have to travel to Newcastle or Maitland to receive a similar service.
"It's about a two-hour trip and three different buses to get to Newcastle and Maitland, how can a young person do that once a week or once a fortnight," Ms Saunders said.
Ms Saunders said the team at Jupiter continues to get more and more referrals.
"At the moment, we're fully booked and we have about 20 young people on the waiting list," she said.
Jupiter was looking at expanding to a fourth office at Medowie in the future, but Ms Saunders said that would only be possible with funding.
"Even keeping our doors open at the moment is a struggle," she said.
"We're trying to be optimistic but that's our reality."
Donations from the community in the past few months has been what has kept the organisation ticking along.
"We've been very lucky that over the past few months, we've had some really amazing community support," Ms Saunders said.
But what Jupiter desperately needs is more substantial and ongoing support.
"At the moment, funding is something we're having to keep begging for every year," Ms Saunders said.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said as a long-term supporter of Jupiter, she desperately wants to see the important community service continue.
"I've been a big backer of Jupiter since its inception including securing $100,000 in grant funding earlier this year," she said.
"I will continue to work with them in an effort to secure sustainable funding."
