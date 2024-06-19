Architect designed pinnacle of luxurious coastal living in premier position

Attention has been provided to every detail in the home.- Rebecca Dean
5 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
The ability to live on approximately three acres of land in an architecturally designed home right next to the beach in beautiful Port Stephens is rare indeed.
Welcome to 357 Gan Gan Road Boat Harbour, epitomising the pinnacle of luxurious coastal living.
The north facing residence is perched majestically atop a hill between Boat Harbour, One Mile and Birubi Beach and commands breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding bushland, bestowing a sense of serenity and seclusion.
Architect designed and crafted by a master builder with impeccable attention to detail, this grand residence sprawls across nearly three acres, offering a haven of unparalleled elegance and sophistication.
The expansive layout seamlessly integrates versatile spaces, including a refined sitting room or media enclave, an opulent study/office, and a gourmet kitchen appointed with bespoke white cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and a walk-in pantry, all overlooking meticulously manicured lawns and verdant trees.
The crowning jewel is the enchanting undercover alfresco dining area, aptly named the Pool House, adorned with features that elevate outdoor entertaining to new heights.
Completing the package is a two-car garage with additional storage space, and a sprawling driveway capable of accommodating your camper and boat with ease.
Separate from the main residence, a separate freestanding structure houses a garage, a self-contained studio/home office replete with a kitchenette and bedroom, further enhancing the allure of this idyllic retreat.
Nearby beaches include One Mile Beach, Kingsley, Samurai, and Birubi Beach, and you are in close proximity to the Tomaree Coastal Walk.
A quick drive gets you into the Anna Bay Shopping Precinct as well as easy access out to Newcastle Airport, Williamtown and Newcastle.
"You can't beat the position of this property," listing agent Rebecca Dean from First National Port Stephens sadi.
"It is an ideal harmony of coastal and country lifestyles architecturally designed by a master builder. Attention has been provided to every detail in the home.
"This property will appeal to local and Sydney families and a wide range of buyers who are looking for the privacy that comes with the size of the land but also wanting to be nearby to the beach, schools, and amenities.
"People who inspect the property love the open-plan single-level living, the privacy it offers being set upon a hill, and of course the ultimate pool house entertaining area."
