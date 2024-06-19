100 years young: Shoal Bay retiree Eric Brae celebrates a milestone birthday

For Shoal Bay retiree Eric Brae he has 100 reasons to celebrate.
Eric celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family at one of his favourite local dining spots, Cookaburra Restaurant and Fish Farm.
Born on June 14, 1924, Eric said he never expected to reach 100.
"You would never ever expect to live to 100, I certainly didn't," he said.
Eric served in the Royal Australian Air Force in his twenties and met his late wife Kathleen at a dance before he went off to World War II.
They got married after he came back from the war and were married for 63 years. Together the pair had two children Jennifer and Gregory, four grandchildren and five, soon to be six great grandchildren.
"After going out a couple of times, Kathleen said to me 'you give your girlfriend away and I'll give my boyfriend away and I'll keep going with you,'" Eric said.
The World War II veteran has lived a fulfilling life with many careers, including a mechanical engineer, an industrial arts and maths high school teacher, a milkman and a design draftsman at the Sydney Morning Herald.
He also had his drivers licence until he was 99 years old and Eric said he now enjoys zipping around the streets of Shoal Bay on his scooter.
"I have my cappuccino and then I go down and take in the view for a while," he said.
Also in his spare time, Eric likes to paint and was also previously part of the Tomaree Probus Club and enjoyed playing tennis, golf and bowls with his late wife Kathleen.
"Mum was better than him at golf though," his daughter Jenny Wilson said.
"She was better than me at first but then I decided I had to get as good as her and after a while I was about as good as her," Eric added.
Eric also gave back to the community, himself and Kathleen volunteering for Meals on Wheels for many years.
"Kath and I did that for about ten years," he said.
In addition to his soy cappuccino's, Eric also enjoys a nice glass of merlot.
"I've got about seven or eight bottles. People give me bottles as gifts," he said.
When asked what his secret to reaching 100 was, Eric's response was healthy eating and his mostly vegetarian diet includes eating plenty of barramundi and Atlantic salmon.
"He always has his five vegetables and his three fruits everyday," his daughter Jenny said.
"We kind of always knew that he was going to live to a fair age because he does eat well and looks after himself," she added.
His granddaughter Belinda Wilson-Chartres said her granddad has always kept his mind active too.
"He's always got some sort of research project going on," she said.
"He's still got his draftsman pencil box that he keeps next to his chair."
Eric and Kathleen moved to Shoal Bay when they retired about 40 years ago. He spent his early childhood years growing up on a sheep station before moving to Sydney to attend Homebush Boys High School.
"They used to call me the boy from the bush when I went to the school," he said.
Prior to retiring at Shoal Bay, Eric and Kathleen would travel to Shoal Bay for holidays in their caravan before deciding to move there.
"Shoal Bay is just beautiful."
The retiree now lives at Bernie Thompson retirement village and also celebrated his milestone birthday with an afternoon tea with fellow residents.
