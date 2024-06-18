Roll the tapes: Nelson Bay Cinema is reopening their doors

It was a devastating blow to the Nelson Bay community when Majestic Cinemas went into voluntarily administration and closed the doors to the beloved Nelson Bay Cinema.
Local moviegoers can now rejoice with the Nelson Bay Cinema reopening its doors this week for the first time since February.
Neil Merrin took over the Nelson Bay Cinema in November, 2012 and ran the cinema for 10 years before the opportunity came to sell to Majestic in 2022.
Mr Merrin is now back, helping to get the cinema up and operating once again.
"When I heard of the cinema closing, I knew we would have to do something about it in the future," he said.
The doors to the cinema will reopen on Thursday, June 20 and Mr Merrin said it's fantastic news for the community.
"You don't know what you've got until it's gone and now the community knows what it's like not to have a cinema in town," he said.
Mr Merrin said it's great to be back and the reaction from the community has been fantastic.
"I was getting phone calls and everything, people were so excited to hear the news of the reopening," he said.
Nelson Bay Cinema will also be dropping the movie tickets back down to $12 and $10 on Tuesday's.
They'll be screening Despicable Me 4, Bad Boys, Garfield, Inside Out 2, Unsung Heroes and IF this week and are calling out for the community to get behind and support the cinema.
"School holidays are our busy period and it's out of school holidays when we depend on the locals to come and support the cinema, which is what we had for the 10 years," Mr Merrin said.
