Port Stephens information session for prospective council election candidates

By Newsroom
Updated June 18 2024 - 8:19am, first published June 17 2024 - 10:36am
Port Stephens Council is hosting a Candidate Information Session from 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.
Anyone considering nominating for the 2024 Local Government election in Port Stephens is encouraged to learn more about the responsibilities of representing the community at an upcoming information session.

