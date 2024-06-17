Port Stephens information session for prospective council election candidates

Anyone considering nominating for the 2024 Local Government election in Port Stephens is encouraged to learn more about the responsibilities of representing the community at an upcoming information session.
Port Stephens Council is hosting a Candidate Information Session from 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the Council Administration Building in Raymond Terrace to help prospective candidates find out what it's like to serve on council.
Port Stephens Council's general manager Tim Crosdale says the session is a great opportunity for prospective candidates to ask questions.
"This session is all about helping potential nominees understand more about who we are and what we do," Mr Crosdale said.
"Our mayor and councillors play an important role in representing the interests of the local community and making well-informed decisions.
"Local Government can be complicated at times, so this session is designed to give anyone thinking of running an opportunity to ask questions and find out what's really involved being an elected representative.
"We'll cover the key functions of council, how the organisation works, the roles and responsibilities of the mayor and councillors, as well as the rules and processes of the election itself.
"I'd encourage anyone interested in nominating as a candidate to come along and find out more,"
Labor, Greens and a number of independent candidates have already signalled they will be contesting the election.
One Nation's state election candidate in 2023, Mr Watson will also stand as a East Ward council candidate and will be joined Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club president Troy Radford and fellow Port Stephens local Jamie Green.
Mr Scott will be joined on the Greens group for East ward by Nelson Bay eco-tourism business operator Jordan Jensen and local GP Mark Adamski.
NSW local government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14.
Candidate Information Session
For more information, contact council's governance section manager on 4988 0255.
