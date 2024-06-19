Tomaree High School student Maria goes above and beyond with her studies

Tomaree High School student Maria Ilyash has her eye on the future, the Year 11 student working hard both at school and in the community.
Taking a huge step towards her future, Maria has been selected to take part in the high performing students program for globalisation and international management.
The program offers exceptional high school students like Maria the opportunity of sampling tertiary education by undertaking first year university courses while still at school and can lead to credit for university studies.
Maria attends a lecture every week at Merewether High School with 15 other students from across multiple schools in the Hunter region.
She hopes to pursue a future career in either science or business.
When she's not studying or doing school work, Maria is either working at one of two of her casual jobs or hitting the local streets of Port Stephens busking on her violin when she gets the spare time.
Maria also proudly used her savings to buy a new violin.
The high performing students program is a joint initiative by the University of Newcastle and the NSW Department of Education.
Tomaree High School careers advisor Kyle McElwain said it is fair to say Maria loves a challenge and keeps herself very busy.
"There is no doubt that Maria's creative mind will lead to some wonderful innovation in her future career," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.