The finance sector in Australia is one of the biggest contributors to the national economy and a major driver of economic growth. With a market size of $350.6 billion in 2023, it continues to be a core sector of Australia's economy.
Australia has a competitive and profitable finance sector, with some of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization and the fourth-largest pool of investment fund assets in the world.
But how big is the finance sector in Australia? Take a closer look.
The finance sector in Australia reached an estimated market size of $360.6 billion in 2023 and has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% over the past five years.
It also has 235,000 employees, a steady 0.8% increase between 2019 and 2024, and wages of $42.1 billion, which have increased from 2019 to 2024 by 2.6%.
Some of the biggest companies in the financial industry in Australia include the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, and NAB.
However, the country has a low market share concentration. So, even the top four companies generate less than 40% of the industry's revenue. This is probably because there are about 58,877 businesses in the industry, which increased by 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.
Although the finance sector in Australia previously had low interest rates, the residential property market has been driving the prices of houses lately, which supports the income of lenders.
New forms of businesses, like neobanks and fintech companies, have given larger finance firms reason enough to invest in online platforms. Moreover, the prevalence of technology in the finance sector means most people now use a trading platform in Australia to grow their wealth.
The finance sector is expected to continue changing due to technological advancements and the penetration of mobile devices.
Australia's finance industry has been characterised by sustainable finance trends. Most financial industries in the country are integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as a criterion in their investment strategies.
This is due to the growing awareness of the environment among Australian investors.
Global macroeconomic conditions - the global economic situation as influenced by inflation, national income, gross domestic product (GDP), and unemployment levels - show slowdowns in economies around the world, including China.
These have affected Australia's economy, including the finance sector. There have also been interest rate hikes, which has been tough news for lenders.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been widely adopted in the finance sector of Australia. They are mostly used for customer service, fraud detection, and risk assessment. Australian banks and financial institutions are using AI to provide services to their customers.
With the new wave of technology in Australia, robotic process automation (RPA) is used to automate routine and repetitive tasks. The trend is mostly used in compliance, customer service, and loan processing.
Beyond cryptocurrency, blockchain technology has become an important part of the Australian finance sector. Businesses in the Australian finance sector are now using blockchain for smart contracts, securing online transactions, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Internet of Things (IoT) is another trend in Australia's finance industry and is a network of physical objects that exchange data over the internet.
Australian finance companies use IoT in banking and finance, as it is essential in detecting fraud, personalizing rewards, collecting debt and improving security.
A rapidly growing field in Australia is regulatory technology (RegTech). In 2024, RegTech is being widely used to improve adherence to the country's complicated financial regulations. Australia is already home to 80 out of 600 RegTech companies in the world.
RegTech is often used by financial institutions and regulators, healthcare, law firms, and insurance companies to streamline risk management and compliance.
The four largest banks in Australia are located in Victoria and New South Wales. Meanwhile, Sydney and Melbourne have a high level of financial activity and client businesses, which make them attractive places for finance.
Australia's market size might increase over the next five years, from 2024 to 2029. As inflationary pressures ease up, investment confidence and businesses are expected to improve.
However, the finance sector's performance would depend on inflation, consumer sentiment, and global economic growth.
Lending in the finance sector is changing the way people in Australia loan and borrow money. Such peer-to-peer platforms have become more widespread. The big four banks are expected to account for the most financial activity in the country.
There has also been a surge of digital-first banking in Australia, which creates a mobile-first experience for customers. Australian banks, fintechs, and financial startups are leading this trend, which is expected to offer more innovative services in the finance sector.
With the trends in the Australian finance sector, you can expect that most financial institutions will embrace cloud computing and execute robust cybersecurity protocols. There is also an increased adoption to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Financial institutions and businesses in this Australian sector are now optimising their operations to match the latest industry trends. As 2024 progresses, technology continues to influence the Australian finance sector, resulting in a more secure and customer-centric industry.
Many finance businesses have also been incorporating the Internet of Things into their operations, which improves service delivery and customer interactions.
If the growth of the Australian market size and technological evolution continue, then the country is set to lead the global finance industry.
