Hot 'Pies win again: Raymond Terrace makes it eight from eight

The Raymond Terrace Magpies claimed their eighth win from eight games to continue their unbeaten start to Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League.
The Terrace were too strong from West Wallsend running out 30-4 winners at the Lakeside Complex on Saturday and they now have victories against all seven rivals in the A-grade competition.
In a wet year in which there have been numerous washouts, Raymond Terrace has only one catch-up game to play from round five against West Wallsend.
On Saturday, flying winger Antwone Ryan scored a double and there were tries to Jackson MacIntrye, Robert Chaffey, Kurt Lewis and Luke Handsaker who also kicked three conversions.
The Terrace's chief rival the Waratah Mayfield Cheetahs took their season tally to six wins with a 30-6 win against Maitland. The Cheetahs' two losses have been against the Magpies.
In the women's first grade tackle, coach Brooke Roach was impressed with the Magpies good form out gunning West Rosellas 22-8. Clever half Brandy Davis-Welsh scored two tries Makaah Darcy and Bridget Pressley got one each.
The Magpies are fourth on the ladder and play fifth-placed Wyong at the Lakeside Complex on Friday night.
Raymond Terrace's A grade Ladies League Tag team were to strong for the Kotara Bears winning 24-0 at Lakeside on Saturday. Jasmine Hostler and Kristy Greentree both scored doubles. They are away to University on Saturday.
The C grade LLT team had a narrow loss to Dungog Warriors going down 14-6. They host Aberglasslyn on Friday.
The C grade men's team were beaten 26-18 by Stockton Sharks, while the very talented under 19 team posted an emphatic 62-8 over the Morpeth Bulls in D-Grade. Jackson Saville raced in three tries, while Wharepapa Kuru kicked nine goals from nine attempts
