PRD Port Stephens callout to help fundraise for brain cancer research

Brain cancer researcher Matt Dun's story of his own personal journey of losing his own daughter to the disease has fuelled PRD Port Stephens fundraising efforts for the cause.
For the months of June, July and August, PRD Port Stephens are donating $500 from each sale to professor Matt Dun's Cancer Signalling Research Group.
PRD Port Stephens general manager Philippa Brooks said they are also are appealing to the community to try and get more donations on top of what they are already donating.
"Their research and findings have already seen breakthroughs and reductions in tumour sizes," she said.
"They don't receive any government funding and we are trying to raise as much awareness and funding as we possibly can."
Director of PRD Port Stephens Dane Queenan first met Matt at a fundraising event and was touched by his story of losing his 2-year-old daughter Josie to brain cancer.
"From then, Dane has always wanted to do something extra for them in addition to what he has donated personally," Ms Brooks said.
The PRD Port Stephens team recently did a tour of the lab at the University of Newcastle and Ms Brooks said they were each touched by Matt's personal reason for the research.
"It's not just them sitting in these labs, but they're actually trying to save these kids lives and that's very raw when you're a parent," she said.
This will be PRD Port Stephens biggest fundraiser yet, and Ms Brooks said the team is hopeful to be able to donate a large sum at the end of the quarter.
"The ultimate goal would be to get them to $100,000, we know that's a big ask and we would obviously need the support of the community," she said.
To date, their campaign has raised $10,000.
To make a donation, visit: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLVZ6NM98MSXG/checkout/EH5DVKHIF4SRBU2CXISZCSKN.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.