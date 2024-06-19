Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

Your go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens this weekend

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 19 2024 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Toole to perform the best of Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, John Denver and Friends at Nelson Bay Bowling Club & Recreation Club this Saturday. Picture supplied
Graham Toole to perform the best of Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, John Denver and Friends at Nelson Bay Bowling Club & Recreation Club this Saturday. Picture supplied

LIVE SHOW

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.