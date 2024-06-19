Your go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens this weekend

LIVE SHOW
NELSON BAY BOWLING CLUB & RECREATION CLUB
A special evening with Graham Toole presents an evening devoted to the music and songs of Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, John Denver and Friends. Performing all the hits including, Lady, The Gambler, Rhinestone Cowboy, Lucille, Country Roads and more, all performed with a live band. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start on June 22.
PARK RUN
RAYMOND TERRACE & FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
SCHOOL MUSICAL
ST PHILIP'S CHRISTIAN COLLEGE PORT STEPHENS
St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens staff and students have been busily preparing for the college's school musical Freaky Friday which will hit the stage on Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 22. To get your tickets to the show, visit trybooking.com.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday between 9am and 1pm for the Tomaree Markets. The markets are on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. There's always something for everyone at the markets as local stallholders display their wares, homemade crafts, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more at the popular event.
LIVE MUSIC
SEABREEZE HOTEL
Head along to the Seabreeze Hotel on Saturday, June 22 to enjoy live music from local Newcastle musician Matt McLaren. Known for his bright red keyboard and guide dog, Matt will bring a continuous flow of music from 12pm to 3pm.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
We love hearing from the community and our readers are keen to learn what's on in their area. Send your news tips and event notices to huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we can include them in our weekly What's On page.
