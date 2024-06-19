Origin honour for girls: Port Stephens youth take to the field

A group of Port Stephens students can can now say they played on the same field as some of their rugby league idols.
The girls from Raymond Terrace Public School and Irrawang Public School took to the field at half-time to play a game of rugby league at McDonald Jones Stadium for the Women's State of Origin.
It was the first game in State of Origin history to be held at Newcastle and coach and classroom teacher at Raymond Terrace Public School Broc Hunt said it was an inspiring moments for all the girls involved.
"My favourite part about coaching is seeing how far they've come this year," he said.
Raymond Terrace Public School student Portia is one of a number of girls who play rugby league on the weekends and she said despite having to wear the Queensland jersey, it was a really good experience.
"I even did a try celebration which was a front flip," she said.
It was also an inspiring moment for all of the girls to watch Raymond Terrace local Olivia Higgins playing on the field and representing NSW.
"Watching her play out there made me want to someday play for NSW too," Portia said.
Even though it was raining, the wet weather didn't stop either team from putting their best foot forward and the end result was a draw with 3-3.
Before the game, the girls had a jersey presentation and a coaching clinic and coach and classroom teacher at Irrawang Public School Lacey Beneke said the girls absolutely loved the whole experience.
"We had only one student who played on the weekends previously and now half of the team has signed up to play," she said.
Both schools also got a $5000 grant from the NRL and Mr Hunt said the school is hoping to put some of that money towards some rugby league jerseys for the girls.
Ms Beneke said Irrawang Public School also has plans of putting the grant towards uniforms for the girls rugby league team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.