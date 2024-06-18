Northern Hawks blend experience and youth in new look spine

The Northern Hawks will continue with playing exciting young captain Floyd Tighe at half-back as they look for their first win in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
The skipper will be partnered in the halves by young Taimana Elers at five-eighth, with key signing Josh Griffiths to play at fullback and Harry Fraser from Medowie will start at hooker when they take on Wyong at Tomaree Sportsground on Saturday from 3pm.
While it's a young spine, it's one that coach Brad Tighe believes will take the club forward in the coming years.
Griffiths, who was part of the Hawks' formation line-up, will provide much needed experience along with backrower Henry Penn, who has been the Hawks best player this season, and coach Tighe in the centres
Adrian Davis will be rested, while Callan and Randall Briggs and Ngangarra Barker are still on the sidelines with injury.
"Callan did his hamstring against Wests about four weeks ago and I'm hoping to get him back in four weeks, Randall and Ngangarra are still little while away. Hopefully we can get them back before the end of the year," Tighe said.
Tighe said while Floyd Tighe had been in excellent form at hooker, he believed he was also well suited to halfback where he played for the Newcastle Knights in the junior ranks.
He said Griffiths has a connection with his brother Joey in reserve grade and saw what we were building and creating and he was keen to jump back on board.
"I think he will be a key for us and he has expressed he wants to stay on through 2025," he said.
