Making a supply chain shortage a marketing boon

Have you ever jumped online to buy a product you want, only to be confronted by an out-of-stock label? When you're shopping, it can often be frustrating when the product you want is unavailable when you need it.
For manufacturers and merchandisers alike, understanding the factors that drive supply chain shortages is critical in finding ways to get the right message out to customers.
For those who have completed an online Master in Business Administration, this can also be helpful - how can supply chain limitations be transformed into opportunities, for businesses and customers alike?
Getting all the required materials or components together in one place for manufacturing can be challenging when making a product. Some logistics methods, such as the just-in-time method pioneered by major manufacturers like Toyota, can help to manage production at scale effectively.
Unfortunately, these methods come with risk - adverse events that impact the supply chain can often have dire consequences on product availability.
While for many, the first thought frequently turns back to the recent pandemic, in reality, it's more likely that floods or other adverse weather events would hamper product availability - for example, such as floods in Thailand that have consistently impacted computer part manufacturing in Asia for more than a decade.
Supply chains, while often challenging, also provide opportunities for organisations to try out new things and test out ideas.
Rather than simply making a product more available across the broader market, perhaps instead, temporary supply lines can be set up so that a company can trial new or reimagined products.
It's important that when experiencing supply chain difficulties, a strategy is in place so that customers are informed. The first rule of operating in a supply-constrained environment is fairly simple - don't sell what you don't have.
The consequences of ignoring that rule can be quite significant - consider, for example, the substantial fines that airline Qantas had to pay as a result of selling tickets to flights that had already been cancelled.
For many organisations, an essential building block for developing a good communication strategy during supply chain issues is the development of a crisis management plan.
In a recent report conducted by PwC, more than seven out of ten organisations reported that they had intended to increase investment in building out a more resilient crisis management process - yet less than a fifth identified that their plans were fully integrated into day-to-day operations.
The importance of good communication cannot be understated. Consider the impact if an organisation is unable to convey critical information in a time of crisis - it can cause distress across a range of stakeholders, from customers to shareholders, and even in some cases, government bodies.
Supply chain shortages offer a unique opportunity for businesses to test and learn new product combinations on the market, in the form of limited-time availability. These present opportunities for consumer products, in particular food brands, an opportunity to test the waters and see what product combinations may be viable in the long term.
It can be expensive and difficult to produce and implement new lines of chocolate - with cocoa prices at an all-time high, product offerings must be not only viable but also profitable.
However, limited-time offerings, of new, returning, and unique flavours, have allowed multinational chocolate producer Cadbury to capitalise on perceived shortages to great success.
In 2018, seeing an opportunity in the Australian chocolate market, Cadbury released a line called Caramilk, a product that had previously been available from 1968 to 1994, but discontinued for nearly a quarter of a century.
As an opportunity to test demand for a long-dormant line, Cadbury re-released Caramilk as a limited-time offering in 2018. In high demand, there were severe stock shortages of the Caramilk product - scalping became prolific.
As a result, after a second limited-time release in 2019, Cadbury went away and reconfigured part of their supply chain to provide Caramilk permanently in 2020.
They additionally employed strategies to tackle scalpers - unscrupulous individuals who would purchase blocks of Caramilk and artificially inflate the price on auction sites like eBay.
This has resulted in a permanent uplift in chocolate sales, as well as a product that was instantly accessible to the broader Australian public because of its high demand.
As you can see in current chocolate offerings by Cadbury, Caramilk varieties have made their way across the chocolate spectrum, from simple offerings like blocks of chocolate to cross-promotion with brands like Philadelphia Cream Cheese and even the McDonald's McFlurry.
Taking advantage of a supply chain shortage relies on several factors - notably, being organised, having a plan in place, and most importantly, sticking to your marketing principles.
Many potential pitfalls can occur when managing a product shortage - and being able to sidestep these to provide a great outcome for customers is not only preferred, but rather, essential.
When working through a situation that requires crisis management, it's important to remember - the customer comes first.
If you make a hasty decision that doesn't consider both organisational and customer needs, you may find yourself in a position where customers lose faith in your ability to deal with a crisis.
There are many key areas that teams should use when working through a supply chain shortage, but the three most crucial are timeliness, compassion, and transparency.
Set a clear pattern for when information will be released - this will give stakeholders a sense of assurance, acknowledging that this issue is of importance to you, and it is being managed.
Being compassionate can be hard. Sometimes, taking ownership of a situation and acknowledging how a shortage is impacting customers can be a great way to manage expectations.
Finally, be transparent. Don't run with one policy with the support team and a separate one with marketing. Each arm of the organisation should be aware of what's going on, and what their part is in resolving the issue at hand.
Supply chain shortages are an immense problem for businesses - but they can be overcome. In some situations, organisations can take advantage of supply shortages to explore and validate new opportunities, as Cadbury has done.
By communicating with customers effectively, organisations stand a reasonable chance of making it through to tomorrow, with their reputation intact.
