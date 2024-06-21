Shoal Bay students transform into the world of robotics at junior workshop

Students at Shoal Bay Public School engaged in a RoboCup junior workshop, ingiting their passion for robotics and programming.
The workshop was run by 4Tel and 4AI Systems and aimed to empower students with practical skills and insights into the world of technology.
RoboCup junior technical chair and Al engineering manager at 4AlSystems Aaron Wong said it was thrilling to shape the young minds of tomorrow and inspire them in excel in the field of STEM.
"The room buzzed with excitement as the videos sparked genuine interest in the world of robotics and programming," he said.
The workshop was organised by Shoal Bay Public School classroom teacher Rechell Parker and she said under the expert guidance of the team, the students constructed and programmed their own robots.
"For students, having the opportunity to construct and program their own robots is not just about learning technical skills but also about fostering creativity, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork through hands-on experience in robotics," she said.
Dr Wong added it was also encouraging to see the high number of female participation in the workshop.
"There is a well-known gender bias towards males in STEM fields from an early age so it was encouraging to see 58 per cent of female participation in the workshop," he said.
"The students passion and potential in these fields reaffirm the importance of inspiring and nurturing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers."
Shoal Bay Public School will have three teams competing at the upcoming RoboCup junior Hunter regional competition at the University of Newcastle on July 25.
The competition will offer the students the chance to apply their robotics knowledge in a real-world context and Ms Parker said beyond technical skills, it will also boost confidence in their creative problem-solving skills.
"The opportunity will enhance the student's collaboration abilities and inspire a deeper appreciation for STEM disciplines, preparing them for future academic and professional endeavours in technology and innovation," she said.
