Irrawang High student Charlotte to up-skill at national art school

Irrawang High School student Charlotte Pratten-Holden will be in her element next month when she attends the national art school's HSC intensive studio practice.
The Year 11 visual arts student was accepted into the program after she put forward two of her still life pencil drawings for the application.
Students get to work in professional art studios, enhance their skills and build up their art portfolio and Year 11 visual arts teacher Lexi Petersen said it's a unique program taught by professional artists who know what it takes to succeed.
"It's a two module course and they do a bit of research and development on how to start a body of work and explore a broad range of media and materials," she said.
Charlotte will attend module one in the July school holidays and module two in the September school holidays.
Ms Petersen said she personally only knows of one other Irrawang student who has had the same opportunity as Charlotte a few years ago.
"It's a really exciting opportunity for Charlotte and it's a huge deal," she said.
For Charlotte, she said it will be a great opportunity for her to build on her skills for her HSC next year in visual arts.
"I'm really looking forward to having other people's views on my art and learning about how I can improve for the HSC," she said.
Charlotte was out shopping with her mum when her mum received a call from Ms Petersen to say Charlotte had been accepted and Charlotte said it was all a bit of a shock for her.
"I hadn't heard anything about it for a bit so I thought I mustn't have got selected but I was definitely excited to be selected," she said.
Ms Petersen said she's super proud of Charlotte.
"It's full credit to her, she's always had a passion for visual arts, as well as creative arts," she said.
Charlotte has been doing visual arts all the way through high school and has had Ms Petersen as her Year 7 art teacher.
"I still use some of Charlotte's Year 7 work as examples to my current Year 7 students," Ms Petersen added.
Art has been a part of Charlotte's life since she was a little kid and she said art allows her to express herself.
"It really is something that I love," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.