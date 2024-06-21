Pets of the week: Meet bonded pair Ruby and Shadow who seek a loving home

Meet Ruby and Shadow, a bonded pair looking for a loving forever home.
Ruby is a gentle cat with a shy and soulful demeanour.
Although she may take her time warming up to unfamiliar people and surroundings, her affectionate nature shines through once she begins to feel more comfortable.
Ruby is bonded with her best friend Shadow, her sweet and protective feline companion.
Shadow helps Ruby feel secure and confident, and together they make the perfect pair.
Because of their one-of-a-kind relationship and complementary bond, Ruby and Shadow are inseparable and need to be adopted together.
Ruby and Shadow would both flourish in a peaceful forever home, though they would rather not share a household with any children aged over twelve.
They're looking for a calm and patient family willing to give them security and space.
With a nurturing home and an understanding family, Ruby and Shadow are sure to flourish into the companions they are destined to be.
If you think you could give Ruby and Shadow the gift of a loving home, contact the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
If you'd like to meet them in person, you can visit the shelter from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30 pm).
The Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
